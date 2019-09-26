DCI Impound 3 Range Rovers Smuggled Into The Country After Being Reported Stolen In UK

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Wednesday impounded six luxury cars believed to have been smuggled from other countries.

According to a report by the DCI, the vehicles were three Mercedes Benzes and three Range Rovers.

The vehicles were established to have been reported missing from their countries of origin.

In their statement, the DCI noted: “Further investigations by Interpol established that one of the Mercedes Benzes was robbed from Mrs Tshegofasto Mabyane in South Africa and one of the Range Rovers was reported stolen in the UK.”

The DCI further stated that the vehicles will be handed over to Interpol and the South African police who will investigate into the matter.

Furthermore, the vehicles, which were impounded at Mombasa Port, are claimed to have evaded tax as they were processed as semi-trailers.

On of the three Range Rovers had a Toyota Probox Registration Number.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will further lok into the other four vehicles for further processing.

DCI affirmed that investigations into the crime will ensure that all the perpetrators are brought to book and charged accordingly.

