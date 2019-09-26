Corruption Reigns High At ACK Bishop House As Birth Certificates Take Over A Year To Be Printed

Government officials at the ACK Bishop House are on the spot following rampant corruption cases witnessed during issuance of birth certificates.

The most recent case is that of Dan Mweti, a Kenya who has expressed his concerns online, after her daughter’s birth certificated delayed for more than a year.

According to Mr Mweti, he applied for the birth certificate in July last year and every time he turns up to collect the certificate he is met with rude attendants who frustrate him and demand for bribes.

“The guys want actually me to bribe them. I have spent all the money in bribes searching for a job yet in vain (sic). To make the matter worse; its a police officer who gave me this idea of bribing? Who is supposed to maintain law and order in this country? The police officer told me if i pay Ksh 2500 only; the certificate will be out by 4pm. Now i wonder, is it the same certificate i have been waiting for a whole year?,” poses Mweti.

At the offices, demanding your rights turns into a power fight as the officers demand to show authority and how ‘good’ they are at their jobs.

“If you try to become harsh; you are told “my brother don’t teach me how to do my work. Follow the line”. Now the police are to check those who are hijacking the lines but they aint even concerned,” he adds.

Upon posting the complains, the department of Civil Registration Services asked for his invoice and the details of the officer(s) asking for a bribe. They were given the invoice, but were adamant to act.

The department is to act on the matter or respond to the complainant, even as more citizens suffer in silence in the hands of corrupt officials.

“This will end up having not acquired the certificate and my daughter will put the blame on me as the father in future. I cant be mistreated for my own right. I was told to stay at home for one full month then when i come back, the certificate will be ready. Now its as if i just started the whole process<‘ he says.

Its only in Kenya where Justice is not considered in the Human Rights. I am now giving up on my daughters birth certificate. Its now 1 year yet i havent received it — Dant Mweti (@dan_tizer) September 23, 2019

The department is yet to publicly respond to the matter.

In September 2018, the Nairobi Regional Civil Registration Office has automated all births and deaths applications and cascaded its services to Huduma centres in the city.

The automation of registration of births and deaths was meant to decongest its head quarters at the ACK Bishops Garden Towers, but thing seem to remain the same, despite the change with reports indicating that the certificates are printed depending on one’s depth of pocket.

