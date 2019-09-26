Detectives Confiscate Black U.S Dollars, Fake Gold Bars At Plan 254 Club In Kilimani

Detectives on Thursday seized Sh100 million worth of fake U.S dollars at a nightclub in Kilimani.

The raid also saw police recover 147 fake gold bars, 3000 black U.S. dollars in denominations of $100 at Plan 254 Club along Nyangumi Road.

The club owner, Stephen Mark Oduk alias Lucas Mbadi has been arrested and is being held at Parklands Police Station.

Also seized were four portable safes that were locked.

In May, Oduk was arrested in connection to another fake currency scandal alongside 16 others. In this case however, the flashy businessman identified himself as Stephen Mark.

During the raid at a Kilimani home, detectives confiscated fake gold, eight cars of different makes, including Subaru, Mercedes Benz and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

He is also said to have told the police that he did not have identification documents.

Court documents dating back to October 15, 2013, showed that a man with the same name “Stephen Mark” in police uniform was part of a gang that kidnapped two children of Indian decent; Ahwal Kaul Mahjan and Abhita Kaur Mahjan.

Oduk was also said to have been part of a five member gang that was stole millions from an ATM machine within the city.

