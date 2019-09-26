Proposed Law To Punish Farmers For Grazing Livestock In Towns

A newly proposed bill is expected to punish farmers who are found guilty of grazing livestock in urban areas.

The Animal Health draft Bill details heavy fines of up to Sh500,000 or six month jail time for the farmers found culpable of leaving livestock to loiter in major towns.

The areas of concern include municipalities, cities and towns unless under zero grazing. The bill protects reserved places such as airports, national parks and forests.

Read: Here’s Villa Rosa Kempinski’s New 24-carat Edible Gold Cappuccino Costing Ksh 5,500 Per Cup

The bill also seeks to protect animals from infectious diseases spreading from other animals. This will be done through elimination method, where sick animals will be quarantined and separated from the healthy ones.

“Owners of livestock eliminated due to sickness will be compensated and the value of a livestock will be determined through regulations by the proposed act,” read part of the proposed bill.

No compensation will be awarded to owners of livestock who will be found guilty of breaching the regulations of the bill.

Read: East Africa Portland Cement Sacks 136 Supervisors, Managers

“Compensation will only be possible to livestock owners who adhere to the provisions of the act,” read the bill.

Livestock farming has played a huge role in steering the County’s economy and achieving the big four agenda. However, one of the many challenges faced by the farmers is the menace of pests and diseases that sweep across and kill the animals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu