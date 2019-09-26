Andrew Kibe Speaks On Being Arrested At Workplace For Defaulting On Loan

Kiss FM breakfast show host Andrew Kibe has admitted to being arrested and arraigned over a Sh2.5 million loan.

In a video shared on Instagram, the controversial radio host said that he was arrested at his place of work and moments later the news was spreading like wildfire.

He asked friends to treat each other with leniency even as he noted that there was nothing wrong with owing someone else money.

“Kuwa na deni si kitu kubwa lakini sasa akicome kunishika kwa stesheni sasa hio ni ungwana kweli? You guys let me tell you how petty some people can be, even before we’ve seen the judge, the story is already out.

The whole story is out… anyway with that being said, I pray that you treat your friends with leniency coz ile mbio nimepelekwa my friend by somebody who I thought was my friend! Nimeoneshwa maneno so please treat your friends with leniency hata kama mtu ako na deni yako,” he said.

Court documents show that Kibe borrowed some Sh215,000 seven years ago from a Joshua Weru. The loan was supposed to be repaid in 18 days with a Sh55,000 interest.

Terms of agreement showed that defaulting on the payment would attract a 7.5 percent penalty of the interest every four days.

