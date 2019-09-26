Ali Kiba’s Wife Amina Khalef Addresses Divorce Rumours

Ali Kiba’s wife Amina Khalef is tired of rumours swirling around about a looming divorce because, well, she does not get along with her in-laws among other things.

First, Kiba in a recent interview admitted to having marital issues but not so grave they could lead to him ending his marriage.

“It is true that my wife and I have issues, which is normal for any couple. I returned her to her parent’s home myself. I wanted her to also go back to work, I then traveled to Europe,” he said.

He further noted that should he divorce Amina, then he as is allowed by the Islamic law, will get another wife.

“When my wife disappoints me and I decide to leave her, it’s normal. As a Muslim, I’m allowed to marry even four of them. If I say I will leave my wife today, tomorrow I’m getting married,” he continued.

But according to the 24 year old beauty, born and bred in Kenya, their love is still alive.

“God is a witness of the love we have for each other and the raising of our child. Their words have hit a rock because we love each other forever. I love Ali and our love is very much alive baby Ali Kiba and my son,” she wrote on social media.

Currently, Amina, a mother of one is back in Mombasa for work.

