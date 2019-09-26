3,000 People To Be Displaced Over Sh46 Billion Likoni Bridge

At least 3,000 Mombasa residents will be displaced by the proposed Sh46 billion Likoni Bridge to be constructed by the government.

The government has already orchestrated a move to have buildings demolished to pave way for the construction of the anticipated bridge.

The bridge is meant to help improve trade and tourism at the Coast, besides assuring the safety of residents who have had to contend with numerous mechanical hitches while riding in the ferries.

Although the project is supposed to commence in 2021, a Sh88 billion deal has already been signed between Kenya and Japan as grant loan.

The documents detailing the project estimated the number of people to be displaced as 3,000 with almost 1200 houses to be demolished. The government is expected to spend an extra Sh9.5 billion to settle the displaced residents and compensate the building owners.

The Likoni bridge was equated to President Uhuru’s gift to Mombasa residents as a result of the handshake, coming weeks after the Kisumu Port Project was approved and given a go ahead.

It was launched in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in the company of other leaders in the region.

“The Likoni bridge construction will affect some buildings and residents residing in the marked areas. However, the government has outlined a program that will have the affected compensated and given land to occupy,” read the report.

Currently the total population in Mombasa is very high and does not correspond to the availed infrastructure. Motorists together with the increased number of vehicles and cargo trucks have been a menace in the county leading to slow transportation and overcrowding.

The Likoni bridge will be known as the Mombasa Gate Bridge and will connect the South Coast and Mombasa Mainland.

