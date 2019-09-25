Here’s Villa Rosa Kempinski’s New 24-carat Edible Gold Cappuccino Costing Ksh 5,500 Per Cup

The Villa Rosa Kempiski hotel in Nairobi has introduced an African first pure gold cappuccino.

The cappuccino, named the 24-carat Edible Gold Cappuccino, in relation to its ingredients of 24-carat edible gold flakes, edible rose petals from Italy and foam milk, will cost Ksh5,500 per cup.

According to Villa Rosa’s Director of Food and Beverage Mohammed Mohammed, the cappuccino is non-toxic and passes through the human digestive system after about 24 hours unchanged without causing harm.

“Unlike anything you’ve ever tasted in Nairobi, this cappuccino will make you feel like real royalty. It is served in a gold cup and adorned with edible rose petals,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said Kempinski, which operates 76 five-star hotels globally, chose to unveil the drink in Nairobi first since Kenya is the home of the best coffee in the world.

“Kenya is home to some of the world’s best coffee. Most of the ingredients in this brew are also locally sourced. Only the gold is imported,” said Mohammed.

The ‘golden’ cup targets the wealthy class who frequent the five-star hotel for luxurious products and services.

“We understand that luxury in our industry is an exacting craft which must be crafted. It comes from deep expertise and this is meticulously cultivated over time. This gold cappuccino is a highlight of this achievement,” added Mohammed.

