Late Cohen’s Friend Patrick Muiruri Threatened Me During Burial Service – Lawyer Philip Murgor

Philip Murgor, defence counsel in late Tob Cohen’s murder, has written to the police claiming former Gatundu North MP Patrick Muiruri threatened him during the tycoon’s burial on Tuesday.

Murgor, who is representing, Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu, a prime suspect in the businessman’s murder, claims that Muiruri threatened to “deal with him” after he [Murgor] asked Muiruri’s daughter to step away from the Jewish Cemetery.

According to the former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), he requested Muiruri’s daughter to step aside considering the burial was to be attended by Cohen’s close family members and their legal reps.

The claims are contained in a letter dated Wednesday, September 25, that is addressed to the OCS–Parklands Police Station.

In the letter, Murgor further accuses the former lawmaker of using epithets while threatening him.

“He insulted me in the following words ‘f**k you’ and shouted: ‘I will deal with you outside’. As he advanced towards me, he was restrained by Mr Chege Kirundi, and Mr Cliff Ombeta – advocates who luckily were on hand. The incident was witnessed by George Ouma, an advocate, ” the letter reads in part.

He called on the police to commence investigations regarding the intentions of Muiruri’s alleged threats.

“Given the unexplained leading role, interest and positions taken publicly by Mr Muiruri in the case facing my client Mrs Sarah Cohen, I take this outburst as a threat in an attempt to intimidate me as an advocate for Mrs Cohen, I have therefore taken the decision to record my complaint with yourself, and ask that you immediately commence investigation,” said Murgor.

Muiruri, a long-time friend of the late Cohen, is quoted accusing Ms Wairimu of plotting the Dutch businessman’s murder.

“He was very concerned about his life. He never hid the fact that if anything happens to him, if he is found dead anywhere, Sarah his wife would be responsible,” the former MP told journalists when police found Cohen’s body.

He added, “If she murdered for property she will not get it. If it is for the business she ran with Cohen, which only meant to promote golf, the business is dead because no golfer will do business with Sarah.”

Cohen was laid to rest at the Jewish cemetery according to his wishes.

Ms Wairimu, who was present, vowed to fight back further accusing her late husband’s family of not being truthful in Cohen’s death.

“I’m not scared of anybody, one thing Tob taught me is to take no for an answer, so even in this am going to fight, even as we stand here many of the ones who are responsible for Cohen’s death here in sheep’s skin your days are also numbered,” she said.

Here is the video:

