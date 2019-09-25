Sonko Suspends 16 County Officials Following Death Of 8 Pupils At Precious Talent School

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has on Wednesday, 25, 2019 suspended 16 county officials following the tragic death of eight pupils at Precious Talent School.

In a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, Sonko affirmed his position to get to the cause of the tragedy which left 64 pupils admitted.

He stated: “I assured Nairobi residents that as the Governor, I will not leave any stone unturned until we reverse the effects of the impunity that was spearheaded by a few rogue officials within the Urban Planning Department.”

Listing the suspended county officials, the county chief went ahead to note that he will ensure that “drastic measures [are taken] to reverse the effects of years of flouting Physical Planning Regulations and restore order and sanity.”

The current County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic, Charles Kerich who is the immediate former CECM for Lands and Urban Planning is among the county officials placed under suspension.

CECM Health, Mohammed Dagane, suspended County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Justus Kathenge, Director Planning Compliance and Enforcement, Jusper Ndeke and Dominic Mutegi, Development Management Director have also been suspended.

Others include Assistant Director of Enforcement Ochanda Ondari Fredrick, Director of Urban Planning Ruth Waruguru, Assistant Director of Planning Thomas Dudi, Development Officer Simon Onyango, and Development Control officer Alex Mucheru, who is in charge of overseeing approvals of buildings and schools on behalf of public health and safety.

Development Control officer Mackline Saitera, in charge of the approval of building plans and school inspection, Edna Guantai, Dagoretti South Sub-County Administrator Joyce Kyengo, Dagoretti South Sub-County Commander Lucy Wairimu Munyika, Dagoretti South Sub-County Planning Officer Sylvia Mwikali Nthinga and Ngando Ward Administrator Okal Kennedy.

Consequently, he has immediately appointed Pauline Kahiga as the Acting CECM Finance and Economic Planning and Veska Kangogo as the Acting CECM Health

Sonko further reiterated: “my administration shall not condone or tolerate any form of corruption, incompetence or lethargy that may jeopardize the lives of, or negatively affect service delivery to, Nairobi residents in any way whatsoever.”

His action comes days after a classroom collapsed at Precious Talent School causing the death of eight pupils.

The school, however, remains closed as investigations are being carried out to establish the cause of the tragedy.

