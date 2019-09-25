Size 8 Surprises Husband DJ Mo On Sixth Wedding Anniversary (Video)

Gospel artiste Linet Munyali aka Size 8 on Tuesday surprised her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary.

According to the Mateke singer, her husband, DJ MO had forgotten about the special date.

“Imagine it’s been 6 years of marriage… Huyu Mr Muraya alikuwa amesahau wanaume what’s wrong with your memories?” she posed.

“Anyway it was great he didn’t remember coz I took a chance to just appreciate him being my husband for 6 years by surprising him coz he always surprises me. I got some not really good news today but watching this clip has given me some strength to go on fight on and keep the faith… Father Lord the glory belongs to you for the battle is yours…”

“Love you @djmokenya. Swity God did it once He shall surely do it again. Amen!”

The CrossOver 101 host on his part explained that he was going about his business hence being caught by surprise.

“I actually had forgotten about our 6th anniversary as you all know wanaume we have a lot na kuhustle.

Anyway thank you hun @size8reborn for taking it upon yourself to surprise me and for kunivumilia for 6years. It’s been crazy, ups and down but we (men) sometimes we need such. Thank you also for appreciating the kasmall effort I make and being grateful. I owe you another 1 and to all my friends who fooled me into this trap asanteni your day is coming. I can’t believe even @ladashabelle was part of this and she couldn’t tell me (women),” he wrote.

The couple is expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage late last year.

“Rumours were in many blogs that I was pregnant but I never did really confirm it because it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately. But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi. To be honest I’ve cried and asked God so many questions. I have given my husband stress. He is trying to make me be okay,” Size 8 narrated.

