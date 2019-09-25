Size 8 Surprises Husband DJ Mo On Sixth Wedding Anniversary (Video)

Gospel artiste Linet Munyali aka Size 8 on Tuesday surprised her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary.
According to the Mateke singer, her husband, DJ MO had forgotten about the special date.
“Imagine it’s been 6 years of marriage… Huyu Mr Muraya alikuwa amesahau wanaume what’s wrong with your memories?” she posed.
“Anyway it was great he didn’t remember coz I took a chance to just appreciate him being my husband for 6 years by surprising him coz he always surprises me. I got some not really good news today but watching this clip has given me some strength to go on fight on and keep the faith… Father Lord the glory belongs to you for the battle is yours…”
“Love you @djmokenya. Swity God did it once He shall surely do it again. Amen!”
Imagine it’s been 6 years of marriage #TheMurayas TO GOD BE THE GLORY yani time flies like that uuuuuuuuwwwwwwiiiiiiii. Yesterday with the help of @bountifulsafaris we got to celebrate these beautiful journey full of ups and downs. Huyu Mr. Muraya alikuwa amesahau wanaume what’s wrong with your memories 🤣🤣🤣🤣 anyway it was great he didn’t remember coz I took a chance to just appreciate him being my husband for 6 years by surprising him coz he always surprises me 😂😂😂……… I got some not really good news today but watching this clip has given me some strength to go on fight on and keep the faith…….. Father Lord the glory belongs to you for the battle is yours………… love you 🥰❤😍💝💞💗@djmokenya. Swity God did it once He shall surely do it again. Amen!!!!!!!!! @ladashabelle @jozie_n.k @djray_kenya @hustler_in_christ @mcpricekenya @kijanapatpat @nishasurbankitchen switheart the cake was not only beautiful but tasty thanks darling. @dream_gown_rentals I loved the beautiful gown. Mummy you always make me feel like a princess God bless you. @infinity_clix you do the best videos and pictures thanks for helping me capture the moment
The CrossOver 101 host on his part explained that he was going about his business hence being caught by surprise.
“I actually had forgotten about our 6th anniversary as you all know wanaume we have a lot na kuhustle.
Anyway thank you hun @size8reborn for taking it upon yourself to surprise me and for kunivumilia for 6years. It’s been crazy, ups and down but we (men) sometimes we need such. Thank you also for appreciating the kasmall effort I make and being grateful. I owe you another 1 and to all my friends who fooled me into this trap asanteni your day is coming. I can’t believe even @ladashabelle was part of this and she couldn’t tell me (women),” he wrote.
Yaani am the king of surprises but this one nilipatikana 😂… i actually had forgotten about our 6th anniversary as you all know wanaume we have a lot na kuhustle (wanaume eeeee) 😂 anyway thank you hun @size8reborn for taking it upon yourself to surprise me and for kunivumilia for 6years 😘. It’s been crazy , ups and down but We (men) sometimes we need such . Mmmwah thank you also for appreciating the kansmall effort I make and being grateful ..I owe you another 1 and to all my friends who fooled me into this trap Asanteni your day is coming 😂. I can’t believe even @ladashabelle was part of this and she couldn’t tell me 🤔(women) . @bountifulsafaris even you guys 🙆♂️ Sawa tu .. you always come through for the best plans and holidays . @mcpricekenya @jozie_n.k @djray_kenya @infinity_clix (production ) shame on you 😂. Now the real deal was on that cake @nishasurbankitchen you the best ,too 😋 The whole plan worked lakini babe ungenidanganya I wear a suit in the morning 😂.. anyway unaelewa nilikuwa kibarua ✅ #TheMurayas
The couple is expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage late last year.
“Rumours were in many blogs that I was pregnant but I never did really confirm it because it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately. But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi. To be honest I’ve cried and asked God so many questions. I have given my husband stress. He is trying to make me be okay,” Size 8 narrated.
