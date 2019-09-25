Sarah Wairimu Whisked Away From Cohen’s Burial As Crowd Hurled Stones At Car

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu was whisked away from his burial ceremony that took place at a Jewish Cemetery along Wangari Maathai.

According to the Standard, Wairimu who was in tears after the businessman’s remains were lowered into the ground, had stones thrown at her on her way out of the premises.

There was apparently a crowd forming outside the venue and as she left accompanied by prison orderlies, the agitated crowd hurled stones at the car.

Read:

Before things turned chaotic, Wairimu had been given an opportunity to address fellow mourners. On her side was her lawyer, Philip Murgor.

She vowed to fight to get justice for her slain husband. She also put on blast Cohen’s family members, some of whom she said were the reason why her 71 year old husband was dead.

“I am not scared of anybody. One thing Tob taught me is not to take No for an answer. So even in this, I’m going to fight. And even as we stand here many of the ones who are responsible for Tob’s death here in sheep skin… believe you me your days are also numbered,” said Wairimu.

Read Also:

“There are family members who are purporting and even pretending to be family but yours is another story… I was not a secret. Everybody knows Sarah. I’m known as Sarah Tob’s… and now more so, everybody knows all my names,” she added.

Among Cohen’s friends present at the funeral were President Uhuru Kenyatta’s uncle Ngengi Muigai, Rtd. Captain Kungu Muigai, former Gatundu North Member of Parliament Patrick Muiruri among others.

Wairimu is set to take a plea to a murder charge in a few days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu