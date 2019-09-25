Rai Cement Boss Chetan Vyas Tortured, Killed In Kericho

Police in Kericho County have launched investigations into the death of Rai Cement General Manager Chetan Vyas.

According to reports, Vyas’ body was discovered on Tuesday in his bedroom at his home which is located around the factory premises in Sigowet Sub County.

Kericho Deputy Police Commander Paul Nasio confirmed the incident saying Vyas was murdered on Sunday night.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck.

“They lifted the tiles from the roof, gaining access to the house through the kitchen store before proceeding to the bedroom where Siaz was sleeping,” the officer told a local media.

The officer noted that the suspects, who disconnected the exterior CCTV cameras, were captured by surveillance cameras fitted inside the house.

The suspects, however, could not be identified immediately as their faces were covered with masks.

The suspected gangsters are said to have escaped with some bags whose contents are unknown.

Vyas’ body was moved to Kisumu County Hospital mortuary as police continue investigations.

The incident comes days after Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank at his home in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

Homicide detectives retrieved the body from the empty underground storage which had been completely sealed with concrete and guised with bushy wood cuttings.

George Kinoti, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said Cohen’s body, which was “wrapped with many layers of clothing, showed signs of torture before his murder.”.

“It is a gruesome murder, they took their time to kill innocent Cohen,” said Kinoti.

“He was bound; legs, hands and neck before he was murdered and then they hid him in an underground water tank. They took their time, ” he added.

Cohen was laid to rest yesterday at the Jewish cemetery in Nairobi.

Police are holding his wife Sarah Wairimu, who is the prime suspect in the businessman’s murder.

Also in police custody is Peter Karanja, the estranged husband of Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari.

