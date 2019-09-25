We Are Not Giving Up On E-Ticketing, Gor Mahia Boss Rachier Says

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has stressed that the club will not revert to manual ticketing but instead work to better e-ticketing which they recently rolled out.

The new mode of buying match day tickets encountered resistance and thuggery in Kisumu late last month when Gor Mahia played Tusker FC in a league match at the Moi Stadium, but Rachier offers that despite the setback they are not giving up.

“Let me make it clear that we are not giving up on e-ticketing, instead we will work to improve on it,” Rachier told Kahawa Tungu.

Following the chaos in Kisumu which saw an official of the club, who was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the e-ticketing process, get roughed up by goons opposed to the new way of doing things, there were fears that the club would revert to manual ticketing, but Rachier has allayed such fears.

“We removed our matches from Kisumu precisely because there are goons there who are out to thwart e-ticketing and we are not allowing it.”

Gor Mahia faced KCB in Machakos on Sunday, a game that was previously booked at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu but was moved for fears of another round of violence and resistance against e-ticketing.

The match raised Kshs97,000, Rachier confirmed.

According to a Kahawa Tungu source, which did not want to mentioned for fear of attacks, the chaos in Kisumu was sponsored by a former service provider for manual ticketing in close collaboration with rogue club officials, who have been benefiting from gate takings through corrupt means. They are unhappy that the e-ticketing seals the loopholes they have been exploiting to deny the club the much needed revenue.

“Everything was planned to make the e-ticketing a failure so that we go back to manual ticketing which is easy to manipulate and pocket money,” the source, which has worked for the former service provider, said.

Gor’s next match will be against USM Alger on Sunday and Rachier has said the tickets will only be sold online.

He pleaded with the fans to continue supporting the club during these lean financial times – reveling that they have since last week collected Kshs79,000 through their MPESA Paybill Number.

Gor Mahia need up to Kshs12 million to pay salaries and prepare for the Sunday’s match. The club is presently without a sponsor after SportPesa pulled out.

