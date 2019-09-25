Pastor Ng’ang’a Responds To Snoop Dogg’s ‘Taunting’ Remark On Viral Video

Neno Evangelism founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a has torn into American Rapper Snoop Dogg for poking fun at one of his viral videos.

In the video, the controversial pastor was captured violently slapping a young member of his church on the head in a bid to ‘exorcise’ him before doing the same to several members of his congregants.

The rapper shared the video on his Instagram with the hilarious caption: “When u late on the offering money. The. Rev need his (money)…”

He, however, later deleted the video, but not before it garnered millions of reactions.

Pastor Ng’ang’a seems to have gotten wind of the developments.

In a recent video, the pastor hit out at the artiste, urging him to stop meddling with issues touching on his ministry and instead focus on his music.

“Naskia nimetembea huko na mtu anaitwa watchdogi… sniff dog… simunif dog. Ni mtu mmoja kama Michael Jackson. Naskia aliweka hiyo video akapata comment more than 1 million akatoa. Wewe sniff dog imba nyimbo zako za kimataifa achana na Ng’ang’a,” said the pastor.

Loosely translated: “I’ve heard Snoop Dogg, who is likened to Michael Jackson, shared my viral video that received over 1 million comments. You Snoop Dogg, leave Ng’ang’a alone, focus on your music.”

The pastor has in recent days become an online sensation largely because of the dramatic videos taken in his church.

Last week, the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) confirmed that it had fined Ng’ang’a ksh1 million for exposing a woman’s breasts during one of his church services.

CA’s communication officer Chimbiru Gimode said on Friday the authority relied on sections of the Kenya Information and Communications Act of the Kenya Broadcasting Regulations to pass the verdict.

The pastor had allegedly ignored an earlier warning against indecent exposure of obscenities on his Sasa TV channel during the stipulated watershed period.

The watershed period is between 5am and 10pm and content broadcast during this time must be suitable for family viewing.

