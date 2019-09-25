Police Hunt For Mystery Driver Linked To The Gruesome Murder Of Ex-Treasury Employee In South B

Police officers are on a mission to identify a “mystery driver” of a black SUV who on Sunday dropped the former Treasury employee, Judith Mwai and her daughter Catherine Mwai, who were found dead in their South B home.

According to the investigators, the driver is very crucial in unraveling the gruesome murders of the two.

Judith, 73, and Catherine, 47, were on Monday found dead inside their house within Golden Gate Court in South B Estate.

Speaking on the victims’ final movements, Alex Makosi, the guard in charge of the court where the two lived revealed that the duo first left the house in the four-wheel-drive at around 11 pm on Saturday.

He went ahead to narrate that they later returned at about midnight only to briefly enter the house and later left again in the same car, however, this time they had a driver who is yet to be identified.

They were later dropped back to their home at around 2:30 am on Sunday, which was the last time the two were seen alive.

According to the investigators, the identification of the driver is key as he will aid the officers to know what the mission of the two was on Sunday night.

The deceased were found dead by Judith’s sister who had visited, John Mwai – Mrs Mwai’s husband, who is admitted in a city hospital, only to discover that the mother and daughter had not been at the hospital for two days which was not their norm.

Following their unusual absence at the hospital, Peris Wambui, Judith’s sister, went to their home where she did not get any response after she knocked on the door.

After she forced her way in, she went on to find her sister and niece dead in the house.

The elderly woman had been strangled using a sisal rope. Her body was lying on the bed with the sisal rope around her neck and tied on the bed stand. According to preliminary findings, blood was oozing from her mouth.

Catherine’s body was found on the floor and had injuries on her neck, indicating strangulation.

Eric Mwangi, a family member, says the two did not express any fears for their lives and they did not have any disputes that he was aware of.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said no arrest had been made, adding that they had not established the motive of the killings.

“This seems to be murder but experts are on the ground looking for leads,” he stated.

Yesterday, detectives from Makadara DCIO were busy trying to piece together the circumstances leading to the killings.

Additionally, the police exclaimed that there were signs of struggle in the house, which indicated more than two people were involved in the killings.

However, nothing was stolen from the house as electronics, including the victims’ mobile phones, were found intact.

The bodies were taken to a Nairobi mortuary.

