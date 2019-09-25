MPs Reject Former Isiolo Woman Rep Tiya Galgalo’s Nomination To NLC Over Tax Noncompliance

The National Assembly’s Lands Committee has rejected the nomination of the former Isiolo County Woman Representative Tiya Galgalo to the National Land Commission (NLC) over integrity issues.

The committee chaired by Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai declined to approve Ms Galgalo’s appointment By President Uhuru Kenyatta after the tax compliance certificate she had presented to the committee during her vetting on Friday last week was invalidated by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The committee, however, approved the nomination of eight other nominees to the commission.

They are Gershom Otachi (Chairman) and Esther Murugi, Prof James Tuitoek, Gertrude Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Kazungu Kambi, Ms Hubbie Al-Haji and Alister Mutugi as the commission members.

Reports indicate that the committee was divided over the nomination of Mr Kambi, who is a former Labour Cabinet Secretary, over land grabbing claims.

Read:Esther Murugi Shuts Down MP Questioning Her Ability To Perform At NLC

The members later resolved to approve his name pending the determination of the case filed against him in court.

While appearing before the committee on Friday, KRA Commissioner General James Mburu told the lawmakers that Ms Galgalo had not complied with the tax requirements.

He stated that she had not filed tax returns for years 2017 and 2018.

Mburu stated that Ms Galgalo filed nil returns on September 18, 2018, when the tax compliance issues dawned on her.

Read Also: Former KRA Boss John Njiraini Withdraws From Race To Succeed Swazuri At NLC

She, however, denied fraud claims in obtaining the document, saying the certificate was sent to her mail after applying through the e-portal.

“At the time I applied no issues had been raised about my tax compliance status. Never at any time did I acquire the certificate through corruption or any other means,” Ms Galgalo said

She told the committee that she would go on to pay stipulated fines in penalties for late returns for the two years.

NLC has been without commissioners since the exit of the embattled former chairman Muhammad Swazuri-led team in February.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu