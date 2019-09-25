in EDUCATION, NEWS

CS Magoha Orders For The Closure Of Another Private School Posing Threat To Learners

george magoha
Education CS George Magoha. [Courtesy]

Education CS George Magoha on Wednesday closed a school in Kibra, whose one-storey building resembled that of Precious Talent School, Dagoretti South.

This was during an impromptu visit to the area, during which he made a stop at St. Catherine Bombolulu Primary School.

The school, Prof Magoha said was unapproved and unsafe for learners.

“…From now on, any school that looks like what I have shut down should be closed. Nobody should wait for us to shut them down, we have officers on the ground. But in the process to be humane, that even as we shut them down, can we ensure that there are schools where the minors can be relocated to,” he said.

At the school were 207 pupils who will be moved to Ayany Estate Primary, also within the area.

The CS assured parents that the transition will be as smooth as possible for the children.

“The community must understand that we are acting in the best interest of the children,” he stated.

On Monday, the government ordered for an audit of all school infrastructure in the country following the death of eight pupils at Precious Talent.

“The Ministry of Education will carry out an audit to ascertain the safety of all school buildings countrywide to avert incidents that put the lives of learners at risk,” deputy president William Ruto said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

