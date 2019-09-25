Kiss FM’s Andrew Kibe Arraigned Over Ksh2.5 Million Debt

Kiss 100 Radio radio presenter Andrew Kibe was on Wednesday arraigned in a Nairobi Court over Ksh2.5 million owed to a former colleague.

According to local media sources, Kibe is said to have failed to repay the loan prompting the creditor identified as Joshua Ichang’i Weru to file a suit against him.

Weru is said to have loaned Kibe Ksh215, 000 in February 2012 — more than seven years ago.

Kibe was supposed to repay the money in 18 days with Ksh55, 000 interest.

However, he defaulted the loan which has accumulated over the years and now stands at Ksh2.5 million.

“Failure to complete the above contractual obligation by 28/02/2012 incurs an additional penalty of 7.5 per cent in the above-mentioned interest for every four days exceeded from the disclaimer date,” court papers read.

Read: Andrew Kibe Reveals Hurdles That Made Him Abort Dreams Of Becoming A Pastor

Weru now wants the court to compel Kibe to repay the loan and the accrued interests.

He further demanded that Kibe pay the cost of the lawsuit and other ‘relief’ that the court will deem fit.

The court directed the radio host cum-vlogger to pay Ksh500, 000 by Thursday next week.

Read Also: Kamene Goro Opens Up On Battling Depression, Almost Taking Her Life

He is also required to appear in court, in person, to explain how he will clear the balance.

Kibe, a former NRG Radio presenter, hosts the Kiss FM morning show alongside Kamene Goro.

The two took over the Kiss FM airwaves early September after leaving NRG Radio abruptly which led to a legal battle.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu