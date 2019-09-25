Kibra Residents Damage Mariga, Imran’s Campaign Posters [Photos]

As Kibra by-election day nears, the aspirants are tightening their campaigns in the region to ensure a win for themselves after the November 7 polls.

Despite the by-election attracting 26 aspirants, two candidates appear to be locked in a supremacy battle, ODM flagbearer Imran Okoth and his Jubilee counterpart McDonald Mariga.

According to photos being shared online, supporters of the two candidates have been pictured trying to deface their rival candidate’s campaign posters in the constituency.

Speaking to Nation, one resident exclaimed: “It is a psychological war.”

In one photo, a man is seen overlying Imran’s poster on Mariga’s and vice versa.

Earlier in the week, the two candidates called on their supporters to be peaceful as the campaigns go on.

Mariga stated: “We do not need to fight or harass one another. Let’s just interact peacefully and talk to the people who are our bosses.

Reiterating their sentiments, Ford Kenya’s aspirant Eng Khamisi Butichi mentioned: “I know there are people who benefit from confusion and they are eyeing Kibra as their next avenue for business. It will not happen because we will not allow that to happen here.”

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta declared his support for Mariga in the upcoming elections following his win with the election tribunal.

On the other side, Imran has received support from some of Jubilee legislators with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda leading the pack.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi also declared her support for ODM’s Imran noting that Mariga is not fit to continue Ken Okoth’s legacy.

