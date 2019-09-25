Flashy Businessman Gor Semelang’o Jailed For 30 Days

Ex Youth Fund chairman and flashy businessman Gor Semelang’o has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

This was after he (Semelang’o) failed to settle a Sh9 million debt that is said to belong to Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates, who had sought the court’s intervention to help them get their money back.

There was apparently a warrant of arrest issued against him but he allegedly found a way out of him.

On Tuesday however, Semelang’o was apprehended in Nairobi and later taken to a Milimani Magistrate’s Court where he was sentenced without a bail option.

“He was jailed because he colluded with police to evade arrest. After the 30 days end, then Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates can file a formal complaint in court to coerce the businessman to pay them the Ksh9 million that he owes them,” a local blog quotes a source.

He is being held at Industrial Area Prison.

In 2018 he and Paul Gathecha Muhoho were in a report by the Standard said to have pocketed Sh68 million for supplying diesel to NYS.

The duo did however deny the allegations and instead demanded for an apology for articles published implicating them of being recipients of the NYS scandal proceeds. The said pieces were published on June 13 and June 16, 2018.

“You have made defamatory allegations in relations to, and cast aspersions against, our said clients; by alleging expressly and by innuendo, that our clients have, improperly and/or otherwise directly, or in collusion with others, fraudulently obtained, or benefited from, motives irregularly paid by the National Youth Service,” read the letter in part, written by P.M. Kimani & Company Advocates.

