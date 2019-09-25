Fire Razes Down Popular Kibuye Market In Kisumu Town [Photos]

Property of unknown value was on Wednesday morning destroyed after a fire razed down Kibuye market, Kisumu County.

According to reports, the fire gutted down a hotel and some stalls.

The 6:40 am fire is claimed to have started from a traditional medicine store and spread to nearby shops.

Luckily, some traders were able to salvage their goods and property as firefighters managed to contain the fire on time.

Police have already launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, there was another morning fire that destroyed property at the Busia County Finance offices.

Confirming the incident, Busia County Communications Director Winnstone Mbada noted that the fire occurred at 2 am.

Reports indicate the incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

“The situation has been controlled. We are working closely with relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire,” Mr Mbada stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu