Outrage As Fire Razes Busia County Finance Offices

Property of unknown value was on Wednesday morning destroyed after a fire gutted Busia County finance offices.

The 2am inferno was confirmed by Busia County Communications Director Winnstone Mbada.

Photos seen by Kahawa Tungu reveal that most of the documents in the offices were burnt to a crisp.

Reports indicate the incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

“The situation has been controlled. We are working closely with relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire,” said Mr Mbada.

This comes two months after another inferno razed Kitui County County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

The Wednesday incident elicited angry reactions from members of the public who accused county officials of setting the offices on fire in a bid to dodge audit queries.

Some urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the officers

Here are some of the reactions:

As Gordon Opiyo says Fire conveniently burns crucial files in Busia County Finance Office. Other offices are not affected. I will say Kinoti and his team should be viewing the CCTV footage of this place asap the… https://t.co/lmiepUpE8G — Martoh Muriithi (@Martoh_Muriithi) September 25, 2019

Busia county finance officers must have colluded to burn down the offices to avoid being audited. Impunity of the highest order. — Kirinyaga's Finest (@Mugera_Njeru) September 25, 2019

Another County finance office razed down by huge fire. This time round, the fire traveled all the way to Busia County at 2AM where the office with crucial documents was located. Fire loves county finance offices. — Dr Douglas 🇰🇪 (@OmaribaKE) September 25, 2019

Fire razes down Busia County Finance department.

The fire that started at 2AM surprisingly started from the fire station department that is next to the finance offices..😕 — Wajir'sTweep (@Wajirstweep) September 25, 2019

