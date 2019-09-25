in NEWS

Outrage As Fire Razes Busia County Finance Offices

Fire fighters putting out a blaze that gutted the Busia County finance offices on September 25, 2019 [Photo/Courtesy]

Property of unknown value was on Wednesday morning destroyed after a fire gutted Busia County finance offices.

The 2am inferno was confirmed by Busia County Communications Director Winnstone Mbada.

Photos seen by Kahawa Tungu reveal that most of the documents in the offices were burnt to a crisp.

Busia County finance offices fire [Photo/Courtesy]
Busia County finance offices fire [Photo/Courtesy]
Reports indicate the incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

“The situation has been controlled. We are working closely with relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire,” said Mr Mbada.

Read: Fire Guts Kitui County Finance Offices

This comes two months after another inferno razed Kitui County County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

The Wednesday incident elicited angry reactions from members of the public who accused county officials of setting the offices on fire in a bid to dodge audit queries.

Some urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the officers

Here are some of the reactions:

