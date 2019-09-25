High Court Blocks Kiambu Acting Governor Nyoro From Reshuffling Cabinet

The High Court has on Wednesday barred acting Kiambu Governor James Nyoro from reshuffling members of the county cabinet.

Additionally, the court also blocked him from making any public appointment until a matter filed under a certificate of urgency by a Kiambu voter is heard and determined.

Making his ruling, Justice Onesmus Makau of Employment and Labour Relations Court further ordered that the parties file their responses on the matter before the hearing on the 2nd of October.

Read:

In his petition, Bernard Mburu, noted that Nyoro has been violating the law by making unnecessary appointments contrary to the county law.

Mburu argued that the decision on September 6, 2019, by Nyoro to reshuffle the county executive committee members was illegal.

According to him, the court should issue conservatory orders to stop the Deputy Governor from assuming the powers of the governor in Kiambu county.

Read also:

Mr Nyoro took over the Governor’s roles in an acting capacity after Waititu was charged with graft.

Waititu was barred from accessing his county offices until the determination of the case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu