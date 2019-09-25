American Rapper Snoop Dogg Deletes Pastor Ng’ang’a’s “Exorcism” Video

American rapper Snoop Dogg has deleted a viral video of controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a that he shared on his Instagram account on Sunday night.

In the video, the Neno Evangelism pastor was captured violently slapping a young member of his church on the head in a bid to ‘exorcise’ him.

The rapper poked fun at the man of the cloth for being materialistic.

“When u late on the offering money. The. Rev need his 💰🔥💥👊🏿🤣🤣, ” he captioned the video.

The artiste, however, didn’t give any explanation on why he chose to remove the video from his account.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg’s post went viral, eliciting angry and humorous reactions in equal measure.

Read: American Rapper Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Pastor Ng’ang’a’s “Casting Out Demons” Viral Video

Netizens taunted the church members for following the pastor blindly.

D.C. Young Fly, an American internet personality, actor, and rapper, also shared a hilarious caption on the video leaving netizens in stitches.

“Who coming to the alter??? Shiiid this my last day at this church , ” he said.

The pastor has in recent days become an online sensation largely because of the dramatic videos taken in his church.

Last week, the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) confirmed that it had fined Ng’ang’a ksh1 million for exposing a woman’s breasts during one of his church services.

Read Also: Pastor Ng’ang’a Is Battling Depression And Stress, He Needs Help – City Clergy Says

CA’s communication officer Chimbiru Gimode said on Friday the authority relied on sections of the Kenya Information and Communications Act of the Kenya Broadcasting Regulations to pass the verdict.

The pastor had allegedly ignored an earlier warning against indecent exposure of obscenities on his Sasa TV channel during the stipulated watershed period.

The watershed period is between 5am and 10pm and content broadcast during this time must be suitable for family viewing.

Read Also: Male Members Of Neno Evangelism Threaten To Sue Pastor Ng’ang’a Over “Tuvitu” Insults

The pastor has also in the recent time found himself on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath over reckless rape remark he made at his church.

“Usijaribu kutisha Ng’ang’a. Tena wewe hujaenda jela, hujarape wanawake, wewe hakuna kitu unajua…” said Ng’ang’a.

A section of social media users found the words demeaning and one targeted at encouraging sexual violence. They called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu