Wilson Sossion Is Still The Boss, Court Rules As Knut Wars Escalate

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa has cemented an earlier decision by the court reinstating Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

In a ruling today, Justice Wasilwa also found that Knut’s National Executive Council meeting which kicked out Sossion was held in contempt of court. However, the officials could not be punished because there was no evidence orders were served to them.

The union officials have been given two weeks to comply with court order. The waring officials had moved to court seeking to overturn the earlier decision reinstating Sossion.

Last month, the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament.

In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit.

Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

