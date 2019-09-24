in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama Fails To Vote In The FIFA Best Award

Victor Wanyama. [Courtesy]

For the umpteenth time, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama did not vote in the FIFA Best Awards.

Argentine great Lionel Messi emerged the men’s best player for the sixth time ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk.

The winner is picked through a voting process involving national team coaches and captains and a selected media personalities.

Kenya’s sole voter was Standard Newspaper sports editor Robin Toskin, who voted for Ronaldo.

For the second straight year Wanyama did not vote so was Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

