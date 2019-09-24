Salah And Mané Are The Best, Eto’o Says (Video)

Samuel Eto’o remarked that Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal forward Sadio Mané are the best players in the world.

The legendary Cameroonian striker spoke ahead of the FIFA BEST AWARDS on Monday night in Milan, Italy.

When probed who among Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronald and Virgin Van Dijk deserved the men’s best play award, the former Barcelona striker said: “The best one for me is Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, but they’re not here.”

Despite a successful season which saw them win the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, Mané and Salah did not make the podium nor feature in the FIFA FIFPro World XI.

Eto’o, 34, recently hanged his boots after a glittering career – spanning over two decades.

In 2005, while playing for Barcelona, the four-time African Player of the Year was voted the third best world player.

He also made the FIFA FIFPro World XI two times in 2005 and 2006.

