Dancehall Artiste Redsan Makes Amends With Producer Sappy

Dancehall artiste Redsan is okay with his producer, Sappy, a year after he allegedly roughed him up for being disrespectful.

In the then viral audio clip, Redsan attacked the producer who made the phrase “Soja Tunavamiwa” popular.

But according to the Shoulder Back crooner, things between the two are good now and the matter is in the past.

“That issue was resolved ’cause me and him are good right now,” he told journalists on Friday at Windsor Golf Club and Hotel.

A few days after the altercation, Sappy told Mambo Mseto that the artiste reached ot to him and asked for forgiveness.

“Redsan amenipigia simu akasema ilikuwa ni hasira…issue kubwa ni wajue Album ya Redsan ni Sappy ndio amefanya na nataka nijue nafaidika vipi ili iwe funzo kwa producer wengine wajue mtu akifanya kazi lazima apate haki yake. Issues za kupigana sina kinyongo na Redsan na tumesameheana,” he said.

Redsan has also promised to release a major collaboration next year.

“I will not reveal the artistes I’m working with but in October, I’m releasing a major collabo. You guys are not ready for 2020. Its gonna be big.”

