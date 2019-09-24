Tax Evasion Case Pretrial Mention Against Keroche Owners Flops Again As DPP Fails To Supply Documents

The tax evasion case against Keroche proprietors Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Karanja has again failed to kick off as the prosecution failed to supply the defence with suit documents.

Senior State counsel Catherine Mwaniki who represents Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had been previously ordered to supply the defence with witness statements and other documents to be used in the case.

This is the second time the pretrial has failed following prosecution’s failure to supply the accused with documents, after a similar occurrence last week where Mwaniki skipped court.

Mwaniki today requested for ten more days which were granted. She said that defence lawyers James Orengo and Kioko Kilukumi were to pick the papers from their office, but did not.

“We have the documents in court and we agreed that they needed time. I don’t know what has changed because that is what we agreed outside. They were to pick the documents from our office yesterday but there was miscommunication. I apologise for that,” said Ms Mwaniki.

On their part, Orengo and Kilukumi disputed the claims, saying that the documents were not yet ready and that nothing had been communicated to that effect.

“They have not complied and no reasons have been given. We remember the drama that accompanied the arrest then we start to experiencing delays at the time of pretrial and provision of documents. It should go on record. Documents are not ready,” said Mr Orengo.

The prosecution was ordered to supply the documents by tomorrow, and the pretrial has been set for October 8.

