Oscar Sudi Proposed To My Daughter On Behalf Of Senator Linturi, Kitany’s Mom Tells Court

Maryanne Kitany’s mother, Rodah Chepkoech, on Tuesday testified at the Milimani Law Courts that Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi proposed to her daughter on behalf of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Chepkoech, who is one of the witnesses in the divorce case pitting Kitany and Linturi, stated that this happened when the leaders attended a church fundraiser in Nandi where she ministers.

“Oscar Sudi even knelt down at the same function and asked for Kitany’s hand in marriage on behalf of Linturi. It was the biggest function. Almost six choppers came for the fundraiser,” said Chepkoech.

According to the 65-year-old, other leaders who accompanied Sudi and Linturi include the now-Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, now-Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The court heard that Linturi gave Ksh1 million during the ceremony.

The mother of the former chief of staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office told the court that after the ceremony she invited the leaders to her home for a meal.

“The leaders thereafter flew to my home, located near the church. I prepared them lunch. They ate and left,” said Chepkoech.

She pointed out that Linturi returned to Nandi on March 26, 2016, and paid Ksh100, 000 as dowry for her daughter.

“The dowry was supposed to be in the form of animals, but Linturi’s team said it would be cumbersome to transport animals all the way from Meru. So, they gave us cash – Ksh100, 000 – as dowry.

She added, “All through the dowry negotiation process, Maryanne was locked up in a room. Once we had agreed on the dowry, she was asked to come and identify her man. She was asked if she was sure she wanted to marry Linturi, she said ‘yes’. She was asked if she loved him, she said ‘yes’.”

The court heard that Linturi was asked the same questions to which he answered in the affirmative.

“He was asked if he was sure he loved Maryanne and not her wealth, he said he loved her genuinely, and not her money,” she added.

She said Linturi bought her a car, keys to which she showcased in court and went on to thank Linturi.

Chepkoech noted that the car has helped her spread the gospel.

She said the car was outside the court and attendees were free to go see it.

The sexagenarian, however, said the car is still under the name of Atticon, which pays the insurance.

She told the court that she has visited Linturi’s Meru home severally as an “in-law”.

“I went to Meru and met Linturi’s father during the 2016 Christmas holiday,” said Chepkoech.

This, she said, however, changed when Linturi started threatening Kitany and even kicking her out of her Runda home.

“Later, I heard that my daughter had been thrown out of her Runda home. Her children were screaming for help, my daughter and her sister were crying out in the open,” the court heard.

In the divorce case, Kitany insists that she tied the knot with Linturi on March 26, 2016, under the Meru and Nandi customary laws.

She last month told the court that Linturi had informed her that he was single and available having divorced three wives; Susan Gacheri Kimani, Mercy and Hellen Mumbi Kariuki: “I came in as the fourth wife” she said.

However, Lintuti argues that the two were not legally married and that Kitany knew he was married.

It’s on this ground that the senator says Kitany’s divorce prayer can not be granted.

