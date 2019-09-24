Kate Actress Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning Sheer Gown (Photos)

Catherine Kamau Karanja alias Selina or Kate actress if you like is heavy with child.

The Sue na Johnnie actress made the announcement on her social media pages after keeping the news hush hush.

“The cat or rather the baby is out of the bag 😊! We are over the moon , We really wanted to keep this to ourselves but then again I remembered the many women on my timeline, hopeful moms to be, rainbow mums, career women trying to decide between family and your goals. I feel you, this is for you, God’s time is the best,” she wrote.

She further praised her husband, Philip Karanja – actor, director and CEO of Philit Productions, who promised to never walk away from them; she and her son.

Kate has a 13 year old son whom she had at a very tender age of 19.

“I have always been the Helicopter Mom , 13 years later , God has given me another opportunity to raise another angel , I am humbled. I feel blessed , I don’t know how this experience is going to be , but am willing to let go, am no longer the paranoid mom , am officially a #DettolMum. We are protected,” she continued.

“Thank you for your patience , I had no idea how much being a teenage mum affected me. You gave me assurance that you would never leave us , you have held my hand all through, spoilt me silly, i am indeed blessed. We thank God, This is such an honour,” she added.

