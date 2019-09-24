Socialite Huddah Monroe Recounts Living With Abusive Stepdad

Huddah Monroe might be a boss chick now, but it has not always been like that.

The Huddah Cosmetics chief executive, in a lengthy post sought to encourage those going through tough times using her story as an example.

According to the lass, her family was poor, so poor that nobody wanted to be associated with them.

“Nobody liked us, no one wanted to be associated with us coz we were poor and they’d donate their shoes and clothes to us and leave, so we didn’t have anyone at all to look at and even wish to be like one day!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR GAL💥 🇰🇪 (@huddahthebosschick) on Sep 17, 2019 at 12:42am PDT

The socialite was also keen to note that “your past doesn’t determine your future! Your past is what happened to you it’s up to you to make your present what you ever envisioned!”

Huddah, never one to hold back, recounted how her stepfather physically assaulted their mother in their presence and how the experience has impacted her up until now.

“You don’t need role models to be who you want to be in life! Be yourself! Do you! It’s so hard being someone else!

Everything I grew up around was toxic! I didn’t have anyone I could admire and be like. Like my stepdad used to beat the s*** out of my mom like crazy, I can never unsee it!

I hated men so much, I can’t believe I’m so addicted to them right now. I still don’t think I can live with a man in the same house! Scary movie!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR GAL💥 🇰🇪 (@huddahthebosschick) on Sep 23, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

