Ex-Treasury Employee, Daughter Found Dead At Their South B Home

A former Treasury staff member, Judith Mwai, and her daughter Catherine Mwai have been found dead at their Golden Estate home in South B.

Their bodies were discovered by the deceased’s sister on Monday morning as she paid them a visit.

According to Makadara Police the two were still in their respective bedrooms when they were found. Judith, 73, was found lying facing down with a sisal rope tied around her neck with blood oozing from her mouth.

Her daughter on the other hand was on the bedroom floor with marks around her neck, which police say signify possible strangulation.

A guard told the police that the two were last seen on Sunday afternoon after being dropped off by an unknown person. They arrived in a black Toyota Prado but the registration details remain scanty.

A close look at the scene of crime, a police report detailed, showed that there was a struggle between the victims and their attacker(s).

“A close assessment of the scene indicated that there were signs of struggle, further pointing to a possible murder,” the police said in their report.

Nothing was stolen from the home. Their phones were in the bedrooms when they were found.

Their remains have since been taken to Chiromo Mortuary for postmortems.

