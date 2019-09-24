Elachi Opposes Mariga’s Candidature, States He Can’t Continue Okoth’s Legacy

Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi has opposed the candidature of McDonald Mariga in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

Speaking during Citizen TV morning show, Elachi, who is a Jubilee member noted that Mariga can not fit in the shoes of the late MP Ken Okoth.

Elachi stated: “For anyone going to Kibra, they must set the bar high just like Ken Okoth…Mariga cannot continue Okoth’s legacy.”

According to her Mariga just woke up one morning and thought he can govern the people of Kibra.

Elachi exclaimed: “I am sorry to say that..this is why I feel sad. When I wanted to vie in Dagoretti North, I did not just wake up and go there to vie.

“I went there two years before the election and that is what leaders must do. Understand the magnitude of what you are going into and how the people of Nairobi live,” she explained.

She further noted that Mariga cannot go asking Kibra constituents to vote for him yet he has never voted in the area.

“You want to go to Kibra for its people to vote for you and yet you have never voted anyone?” she wondered.

Like many Kenyans, Elachi also mentioned that while he was having a good football career, Mariga should have built a football academy before claiming he intends to join politics.

Elachi’s declaration comes days after Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda announced his support for ODM’s Bearnard Okoth (Imran).

Kamanda spoke after meeting ODM leader Raila Odinga at the AU envoy’s office in Capitol Hill.

A section of Jubilee leaders have called for the suspension of Kamanda for supporting a candidate from the opposing party.

