Donald Kipkorir Writes To AG About Why He Is Missing On List Of Lawyers To Be Feted With Senior Counsel Status

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir has on Tuesday drafted a letter to Attorney General, Kihara Kariuki, inquiring why his application to be feted with the senior counsel status was rejected.

Kipkorir also demands to be told the criteria used to nominate the 24 lawyers who have been listed for the prestigious status.

According to the letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, Kipkorir questions the AG, who is a member of the Senior counsel committee, how the committee weighed the scores of the applicants before settling for the 24 lawyers.

He went ahead to pose: “In making the 24 nominations, did the committee consider the face of the Law Society and indeed the Nations?”

The flamboyant lawyer also noted that among the chosen lawyers, not all tribes in Kenya have been represented.

His complaint comes in days after the committee forwarded a list of 24 lawyers including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Chief Justice David Maraga who in turn is expected to forward to President Uhuru Kenyatta before gazetting.

Other applicants in the list include Musyoka, former Justice Minister Martha Karua, veteran lawyer Fred Ngatia, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Dorcas Oduor, former Director of Public Prosecutions Phillip Murgor, renowned arbitrator John Ohaga, renowned family lawyer Judy Thongori, and the former chief executive of the defunct Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Patricia Nyaundi.

Lawyer Kioko Kilikumi, Rautta Athiambo, Wilfred Nderitu, Prof Albert Mumma, Pravin Bowry, and John Chigiti are also on the list.

Following a successful vetting process of 90 applicants for consideration, LSK began sending out notification letters to successful applicants on September 19.

A letter sent to the successful applicants’ reads, “he committee at its meeting held on August 26, 2019, considered your application. We are pleased to inform you that your application was successful.”

If the president approves the gazetting of the applicants, they will raise the number of senior counsels in the country.

Kipkorir, however, received a rejected response from the committee hence he has to wait until 2020 for him to re-apply for the vetting process.

According to the LSK website, there are currently only 26 members of the exclusive club of lawyers.

