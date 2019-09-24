City Hall Pledges To Clear Funeral Expenses Of Pupils Killed In Precious Talent Academy Tragedy

Nairobi County Government will cater for all funeral expenses of the seven pupils killed in the Precious Talent Academy tragedy, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko said on Tuesday.

The unfortunate Monday tragedy that left 64 pupils injured, forced the governor to cut short his trip to New York, United States, where he was expected to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Communication from City Hall indicates that County officials who inspected the school will be fired and charged in court.

Preliminary reports indicate that the school was poorly built. The students are said to have reported incidents of cracks, tilted beams and sagging roofs to the school’s authority without action being taken.

Deputy President William Ruto, who visited the injured children at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Monday evening, disclosed that 60 pupils had been discharged.

The DP reassured the nation that procedures were being concluded on the remaining four pupils.

Ruto stated: “I am glad doctors are doing their best to ensure the young ones are back in good health soon.”

He directed the ministry of education to do an audit of all schools’ infrastructure in the country noting that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for the learners.

Majority of the affected learners were those in Class 6, 7 and 8 who were occupying classes on the ground floor.

The school has since been closed for a week as detectives and the education ministry probes the incident.

