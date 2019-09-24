CECAFA U20 Championship: Kenya, Tanzania Share Spoils In Uganda (Photos)

The Kenya U20 National Team, the Rising Stars, was held to a 2-2 draw by Tanzania in their second match of the ongoing CECAFA U20 Championship in Jinja, Uganda on Tuesday.

AFC Leopards’ forward Austine Odhiambo put Kenya in the lead in 26th minute, but Tanzania levelled through Andrew Simchimba in the 37th minute to complete a 1-1 first-half result.

Upon resumption, Patrick Otieno restored Kenya’s lead in the 53rd minute, but their glory was short-lived as Tanzanian forward Abdul Hamis shot an equalizing goal in the 56th minute.

Despite the frustrating draw Kenya still tops Group B with four points as Tanzania remains second with four points albeit with an inferior goal difference.

Up next for the Rising Stars is a game against Ethiopia on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the FUFA Technical Center, Jinja.

The top three teams from Group A and B will join the top two from Group C in the quarterfinals.

