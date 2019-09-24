Alex Mwakideu Seeking Treatment As He Explains His Absence From The Airwaves

Milele FM Head of Radio, Alex Mwakideu, has come out to explain his absence from Milele FM breakfast show airwaves.
In a post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Mwakideu noted that he has not been feeling well and he is in hospital seeking treatment.
“Mwili Umekataa! Shetani Ashindwe! Am in Hospital. I’ll be back!” he stated, without divulging what he is suffering from.
He went ahead to appreciate Milele FM’s afternoon Bangaiza show presenter Chris Bass for standing in for him.
” In the Meantime… 💯Kwa💯 Aminia, Ukiwa na Chriss Huwezi Umia…. Thank you my Brother! Unaipigaaaaaaa! Mpe hi kakangu Jalang’o,” he concluded.
The father of three together with Jalang’o make arguably one of the most listened to duo on radio airwaves in Kenya.
The two took over the Milele FM breakfast show in 2018.
However, the duo began the co-hosting journey while at Standard Group’s Radio Maisha before Jalang’o left for Royal Media Services Hot 96, where he co-hosted alongside Jeff Koinange.
