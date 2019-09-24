Alex Mwakideu Seeking Treatment As He Explains His Absence From The Airwaves

Milele FM Head of Radio, Alex Mwakideu, has come out to explain his absence from Milele FM breakfast show airwaves.

In a post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Mwakideu noted that he has not been feeling well and he is in hospital seeking treatment.

“Mwili Umekataa! Shetani Ashindwe! Am in Hospital. I’ll be back!” he stated, without divulging what he is suffering from.

Read:

He went ahead to appreciate Milele FM’s afternoon Bangaiza show presenter Chris Bass for standing in for him.

” In the Meantime… 💯Kwa💯 Aminia, Ukiwa na Chriss Huwezi Umia…. Thank you my Brother! Unaipigaaaaaaa! Mpe hi kakangu Jalang’o,” he concluded.