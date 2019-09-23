Tob Cohen’s Burial Postponed Over Lack Of Enough Priests To Preside Over Ceremony

The burial of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, that was scheduled for today 2pm, has been postponed to Tuesday.

According to reports, the burial that was to take place at the Jewish cemetery was postponed due to quorum issues.

The burial planners said they only managed to get eight Jewish priests, instead of the required 10 required to preside over the ceremony.

Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu, who is the prime suspect in the businessman’s murder, was on Monday allowed to attend Cohen’s burial.

Ms Wairimu sought to attend Cohen’s burial ceremony after reaching an understanding with Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle Straten.

“We urge this court to issue a production order to the OC Lang’ata Women’s Prison to produce and escort Sarah Wairimu to the Jewish Cemetery on September 23, 2019 at 1.30pm to attend the funeral of Tob Cohen,” Philip Murgor, Ms Wairimu’s lawyer, told the court.

Ms Gabrielle, who was expected to attend his brother’s burial, left the country on Saturday together with her husband citing personal reasons.

The reports were confirmed by the family lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

The late Cohen, who did not have children, is said to have left 50 per cent of his Kitisuru estate to Ms Gabrielle and left nothing to his wife.

25 per cent will be inherited by Gabriel’s children, and the other 25 per cent inherited by the children of Cohen’s brother, Benard Cohen.

All the bank balances are supposed to be channelled to Ms Gabrielle.

Ms Wairimu, who is being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, has now vowed to seek legal redress over the matter saying as a widow she is entitled to a share of her late husband’s property.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from an underground water tank at his Kitisuru home last week on Friday, over a month after he went missing.

Police are also holding Peter Karanja, estranged husband to Gilgil MP Martha Martha Wangari, who is accused of helping Ms Wairimu eliminate Cohen.

