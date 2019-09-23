American Rapper Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Pastor Ng’ang’a’s “Casting Out Demons” Viral Video

A viral video of Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ang’a allegedly exorcising members of his church has received reactions from international stars.

On Sunday night, American Rapper Snoop Dogg shared the video of the pastor slapping a young boy on the head in a bid to exorcise him.

However, it was the boy’s firm and adamant trait that got the rapper talking.

He joked of the man of the cloth being materialistic.

“When u late on the offering money. The. Rev need his 💰🔥💥👊🏿🤣🤣”

D.C. Young Fly, an American internet personality, actor, and rapper, also shared a hilarious caption on the video leaving netizens in stitches.

“Who coming to the alter??? Shiiid this my last day at this church 😂😂😂, ” he said.

The pastor has in recent days become an online sensation largely because of the dramatic videos taken in his church.

Last week, the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) confirmed that it had fined Ng’ang’a ksh1 million for exposing a woman’s breasts during one of his church services.

CA’s communication officer Chimbiru Gimode said on Friday the authority relied on sections of the Kenya Information and Communications Act of the Kenya Broadcasting Regulations to pass the verdict.

The pastor had allegedly ignored an earlier warning against indecent exposure of obscenities on his Sasa TV channel during the stipulated watershed period.

The watershed period is between 5am and 10pm and content broadcast during this time must be suitable for family viewing.

Ng’ang’a, however, during a recent service defended himself saying that it was not his fault on what happens during deliverance adding that he had appealed the verdict.

“Hata juzi nimeshtakiwa ati nimeoneshanga matiti, sasa matiti mimi sikujuwa kama ilikuwa imetoka maana sio yangu sasa mimi niliwaambia mimi sijui nafanya deliverance. Nikaambiwa nitalipa milioni moja nikakata appeal sijuwi kama nitapewa. Wamesema nimeonesha matiti ya mwanamke masaa ambayo sio,” he said.

“Sasa mimi najuwaje matiti ziko inje, na watu wa Turkana nikienda huko itakuwaje. You know the people who form the constitution hawakuita deliverance ministry waangalie hizo vipengele. Kama mtu akilipuka na yuko mbele ya camera.”

The pastor has also in the recent time found himself on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath over reckless rape remark he made at his church.

“Usijaribu kutisha Ng’ang’a. Tena wewe hujaenda jela, hujarape wanawake, wewe hakuna kitu unajua…” said Ng’ang’a.

A section of social media users found the words demeaning and one targeted at encouraging sexual violence. They called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

Here is the video:

This pastor Ng'ang'a is a comedian ever.

pic.twitter.com/4L6RCCzLLL — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) August 26, 2019

