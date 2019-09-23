CS Magoha Orders Closure Of Collapsed Precious Talent School

Precious Talent School has been closed for four days as the government seeks to ensure that pupils will be returning to a safe environment.

Speaking at the school where a two storey building collapsed on Monday morning, Education CS George Magoha said a multi-agency team has been formed to investigate the incident that left 7 children dead and 64 others nursing soft tissue injuries.

“We have consulted and agreed that all the children should rest until next Monday during which time investigations will have been done, buildings reinspected again thoroughly by professionals, then we will give an informed advice…” Prof Magoha said.

Magoha further noted that the Precious Talent school incident was an isolated case thus parents with children in other schools should not panic.

“The children of Kenya are safe in schools. We have close to 35,000 schools and this tragic incident must not be used by anyone to instill fear in public and private schools,” warned Magoha.

During the morning rescue mission, residents complained about the lack of a public school within Ng’ando area, an issue the CS promised to look into.

“In the next three or four months, a public primary school will have been built in Ng’ando,” he told parents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta conveyed his message of condolence saying, “My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to families of the children affected by the tragedy at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoretti. Our agencies are taking urgent actions to contain the situation and alleviate further suffering.”

His deputy William Ruto also condoled with the bereaved families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

“Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident at Precious Talent School, Nairobi County. Quick recovery to the injured. Concerned agencies have been mobilised to address the situation. We must create safe spaces for our children to learn.”

