Precious Talent Tragedy: Death Toll Raises To 8 As Another Body Is Recovered

Police officers have divulged that another child’s body was recovered on Monday evening from the rubbles of the collapsed classroom at Precious Talent School.

Speaking to Citizen TV, the officers divulged that the eighth child’s body is yet to be identified.

According to reports, the fatalities include seven girls and one boy.

The unfortunate incident, which happened on Monday morning, left 64 pupils injured, with 60 of them being discharged from hospital, according to DP William Ruto.

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital after visiting the injured pupils, Ruto reassured the nation that procedures were being concluded on the remaining four pupils.

Ruto stated: “I am glad doctors are doing their best to ensure the young ones are back in good health soon.”

He went ahead to order an audit of all schools’ infrastructure in the country noting that the government is committed to create a conducive environment for the learners.

It is noted that the most affected learners are those of Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 as they were the ones on the ground floor.

The school has since been closed for a week to allow for investigations into the incident.

