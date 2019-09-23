Player Locked Up Trying To Obtain Kenyan Passport Illegally

A Kenyan Premier League (KPL) player was early last month arrested and arraigned in court in Nairobi for allegedly attempting to acquire a Kenyan passport illegally.

He was later released on bond, after spending a night in police cell, pending hearing of the case.

The player, who is a defender, signed for a Nairobi-based club from a sugar belt team in the just ended KPL transfer window.

He holds a Kenyan Identity Card, which he acquired recently, and which he was trying to use to get the passport, however, his nationality remains a mystery as he’s believed to be either a Tanzanian or Ugandan.

Read:

“The player speaks fluent Luganda and Kiswahili so it’s hard to know his true identity,” a source told Kahawa Tungu.

An official, who did not want to be mentioned, questioned how the player was signed without a proper background check.

“We can’t risk playing him now but we have to keep paying his salary, this is a burden to the club,” the official said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu