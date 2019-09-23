Governor Oparanya Accused Of Using Ksh200 Million County Funds To Construct Mansion On Private Land

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is on the spotlight for allegedly using over Ksh200 million county funds to construct his residence on private land.

According to an investigative piece done by a local publication, Opranya is claimed to have purchased the land in question, number Kakamega/Soy/1493, from Julius Kanja Mwangi.

Through his firm, Wicar Investments Limited, which the county chief co-owns with his wife, Salome Mchome, Oparanya bought the 7.20 hectares land located in Likuyani sub-county, Kakamega County.

According to records, the Council of Governors chairman purchased the land at Ksh12 million.

However, despite having an agreement with Mr Mwangi, the governor is noted to have paid only Ksh9,436,000 instead of the agreed amount.

According to the law firm representing him, Nyachae and Ashitiva Advocates, Opranya changed the initial terms on claims that the property was smaller in size as compared to the title document upon which he had agreed to.

However, the dealings between the governor and his seller had not seen the light of day until when former Auditor General Edward Ouko questioned the amounts of county funds allocated for the construction of the governor’s residence on the said land.

It is noted that since the construction commenced, the county has budgeted Ksh50 million per finance year to develop the private property.

In his initial report, the Auditor General had questioned the ownership of the land on which the Ksh66.6 million had already been used.

In his report for the year ending June 30, 2017, Edward Ouko affirmed that it was impossible to tell who owns the land since no title deed was presented to prove that the project was subjected to the necessary public participation.

However, according to documents given to the auditors, the project was indicated as Tender Number (GKK/16/7002) – Governor residential project in Lugari.

Contrary to that information, the project has been highlighted on the website as one that’s taking place in Likuyani and the tender under CGK/OG/2D15/20016001.

Mr Mwangi, the man who sold the land to the county chief, is noted to have revealed that despite the construction going on in the land, Oparanya is yet to honor their initial agreement and complete the payments.

The land is said to have been acquired in 2014 whereas the construction began in 2016.

Additionally, the county boss has been accused of using his Oparanyacare program to embezzle county funds.

The initiative, that has always been allocated millions of shillings, was intended to offer free health facilities to county residents, something that is yet to be seen.

