Maina Kamanda Hosts Agikuyu Community In Kibra As He Campaigns For ODM’s Imran [Photos]

Jubilee nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda on Sunday hosted a delegation of Agikuyu Community in Kibra constituency as he led ODM candidate Imran Okoth’s campaigns.

Kamanda took on the campaign trail after declaring his public support for Imran on Thursday last week.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, ODM tweeted: “Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda led Imran’s campaign this afternoon by hosting a delegation of members from the Gikuyu community in Kibra for meeting our candidate.

“The delegates said they only know one candidate and that is Bernard Otieno Okoth Imran,” the party affirmed.

Last week, Kamanda held a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office, after which he announced his support for Imran.

Speaking during the press conference, Kamanda exclaimed: “I am here in my personal capacity. The handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country.

“As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate. I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” he stated.

His declaration came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga in State House, Nairobi.

Kamanda’s move has been bashed for supporting Imran in the upcoming election with a section of women leaders calling for his expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

The team led by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici noted that the legislator had contravened the Political Parties Act by endorsing Imran Okoth instead of Jubilee’s MacDonald Mariga.

“He has abused the privilege of being a nominated MP that we gave him as Jubilee Party. If he no longer holds the ideology of the ruling party then he should resign and join the opposition. His position can be given to other deserving leaders,” Ngirici stated.

The by-election is set for November 7, 2019, even as the aspirants tighten their campaigns.

