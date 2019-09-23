Klopp Reveals Why He Substituted Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane’s substitution against Chelsea was the result of a knock and dead leg, Jürgen Klopp confirmed.

The Senegalese was replaced by James Milner in the second half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Asked post-match about Mane’s condition, Klopp said: “It was a knock on the bone, around the knee, and a dead leg – that’s an awful combination.

Read:

“He tried everything but I think you saw, there was one counter situation when he really tried and I would say on a non-dead-leg day he will get that ball, but no chance and then we say ‘come on, now we have to do it’ and changed. That’s it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu