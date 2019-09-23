Gov’t Orders Audit Of All Schools’ Infrastructure After 7 Pupils Die In Precious Talent Tragedy

The government has ordered the audit of all school infrastructure in the country following the death of seven pupils at Precious Talent tragedy.

Speaking after visiting the victims of the classroom collapse on Monday, DP Wiliam Ruto announced that the audit would ensure that the academic institutions are hospitable for learners.

Addressing the press at Kenyatta National Hospital, DP Ruto stated: “We do not want sub-optimal structures in our schools.”

The Ministry of Education will carry out an audit to ascertain the safety of all school buildings countrywide to avert incidents that put the lives of learners at risk. pic.twitter.com/GH4fDszl38 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 23, 2019

Additionally, he expressed his regret on the happenings that left 64 injured and claimed the lives of seven pupils.

He also mentioned that 60 of the 64 have been cleared and discharged from hospital.

He exclaimed: “Procedures are being concluded on the four. I am glad doctors are doing their best to ensure the young ones are back in good health soon.”

Visiting with pupils, parents and guardians of Precious Talent School, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/nFevpCfn3S — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 23, 2019

Ruto also noted that the lack of a public primary school in the area had been brought to the government’s attention and they are working to construct one.

“It is sad this has happened. However, the Government has set aside Ksh10 million to ensure a public primary school is set up soon,” he stated.

The school will be established at the Lenana School Land, according to the DP.

