Doping Menace Rears Ugly Head In Kenyan Camp Ahead Of World Athletics Championship In Qatar

Two top athletes from the Kenyan national team for Doha have been treated with the drug Erythropoietin (Epo) shortly before the World Championships.

German television organization, ZDF, reported on Sunday, the two are a male a female athletes, who were filmed with a hidden camera as they were injected Epo directly into the vein.

A physician who wanted to remain anonymous confirmed to the ZDF: “No dope just before the race or an important competition, here they use the Epo in training. From the current national team I had 8 runners with me alone, 8 in number.”

Read:

Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnabas Korir said that any athlete found guilty of doping will be kicked out of the Doha bound team.

“We make sure that our national team follows the rules. With this team we spoke even more intensively, held seminars with him, explained all international regulations to him and tested it several times. The athletes know the consequences: if one has doped, he is thrown out of the team and never wears the national colors of Kenya again.”

But the ZDF reports that there is corrupt link in Kenya between “Athletics Kenya” and the national anti-doping agency ADAK. As a former ADAK employee on ZDF explains: “They hide results from various athletes, so that an athlete can not be banned. Athletics Kenya and ADAK work together and make money from it. The athletes or their managers have to pay for it. “The ZDF has official documents from the national athletics association, in which a high-ranking employee writes to a well-known athletics manager:” Both the athlete’s A and B tests are positive. Please let us meet as soon as possible to discuss this. “Another document states:

Read Also:

The International Athletics Federation IAAF is alarmed, the head of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Association Brett Clothier says on ZDF: “These are very serious allegations and we are not so naive to say, such problems and corruption do not exist in Kenya. We are always open to hints and try to investigate these allegations.

“And Clothier goes even further on ZDF, threatens Kenya with a complete suspension:” There are 5 so-called category A countries, that is, in these countries there are intense doping problems and therefore They have very strict rules and regulations from our side that they have to comply with. Kenya is one of them and if you do not comply with these regulations, then the World Federation with its executive can completely suspend the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu