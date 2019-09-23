Diamond’s Sister Responds To Pregnancy Rumours, Denies Being In A Relationship With Famous Photographer

Diamond Platinumz younger sister, Queen Darlene, had come out to rubbish claims that she is expectant.

The Kijuso singer bashed critics for constantly propagating fake news about her life.

Speaking with a Yo Fave reporter, Darleen asked the journalist to clearly look at her and tell whether she can see “an expectant woman.”

“That is just social media, as you have said, stories on social media, so this is just as simple as that, one of those unfounded stories. Look at me, look closely, do you see any pregnancy?” she exclaimed.

Furthermore, she went on to disregard claims that she is in a relationship with Mondi’s official photographer, Lukamba Official.

According to her, Lukamba is like a brother to her and only share a professional relationship.

